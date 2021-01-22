Why Intel Shares Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) had a tough Friday morning. The semiconductor giant's stock traded 8% lower at 10:50 a.m. EST, despite a strong earnings report on Thursday evening.

So what

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Intel saw revenue fall 1% year over year to $20 billion. Adjusted earnings held steady at $1.52 per diluted share. Intel's guidance for this period had pointed to earnings near $1.10 per share on top-line sales in the neighborhood of $17.3 billion. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings of $1.10 per share with a slightly higher revenue target of $17.5 billion.

Intel's management expects first-quarter earnings of roughly $1.10 per share, down from $1.45 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted revenue should land near $17.5 billion, 12% below the year-ago reading. Here, analysts had sketched out their targets at $0.93 per share and $16.1 billion, respectively.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The pure financial data was strong, but incoming CEO Pat Gelsinger also noted that Intel's upgrade to a next-generation manufacturing process keeps running behind schedule and the company will probably lean on third-party chip manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor for a while longer.

"I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally," Gelsinger said in the earnings call. "At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it's likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products. We will provide more details on this and our 2023 roadmap once I fully assess the analysis that has been done and the best path forward."

Furthermore, Intel's results leaked before the closing bell on Thursday, driving the stock nearly 7% higher in a matter of minutes. Taken together with today's lower prices, the report as a whole left Intel's share prices roughly where they were on Thursday afternoon. It's still fair to say that investors and analysts are concerned about the company's manufacturing issues.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of Intel. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.