Why Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Could Be Worth Watching

While Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Integra LifeSciences Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Integra LifeSciences Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Integra LifeSciences Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $85.42, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Integra LifeSciences Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Integra LifeSciences Holdings look like?

NasdaqGS:IART Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.6% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Integra LifeSciences Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? IART seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IART for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on IART should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Integra LifeSciences Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

