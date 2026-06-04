Why Is Integra (IART) Up 15% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Integra LifeSciences (IART). Shares have added about 15% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Integra due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Integra Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for the first quarter of 2026, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.8%. The metric increased 31.7% year over year.

GAAP loss per share was 6 cents in the quarter compared with the year-ago period’s loss of 33 cents.

IART’s Revenues

Total revenues in the first quarter rose 2.4% year over year to $391.9 million. The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. Organically, revenues rose 1.3% year over year.

Integra’s 2026 & Q2 Guidance

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $1.66-$1.70 billion, representing reported growth of 1.6% to 4.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.67 billion, indicating 2.2% year-over-year growth.

Meanwhile, the company updated its expected adjusted EPS to a range of $2.40-$2.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $2.42 per share.

For the second quarter of 2026, Integra expects reported revenues in the range of $410-$425 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $417.5 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of 44-52 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at 49 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -10.74% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Integra has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Integra has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Integra belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Integer (ITGR), has gained 5.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Integer reported revenues of $439.58 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.5%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares with $1.31 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Integer is expected to post earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -4.2% over the last 30 days.

Integer has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.