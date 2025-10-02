Why Insurance Stocks May Struggle Despite Strong Highs

Insurance stocks are frequently seen as defensive stocks. After all, everyone has to have insurance, and those regular premium payments add up. That’s obvious when you look at the performance of insurance stocks over the past decade. This has been a time when interest rates, except for the two years between 2020 and 2022, have been trying to find a “normal” level after years of being near 0%.

Higher-for-longer rates have hurt consumers, but they’ve been a tailwind for insurance companies that are also using artificial intelligence to streamline costs and boost margins.

But like many stocks in the financial sector, these companies are also sensitive to interest rates. Higher interest rates increase the amount of investment income these companies generate. That means lower interest rates will put pressure on earnings.

Another risk these companies face is losses caused by climate events such as hurricanes, wildfires, and floods. This risk is twofold: First, it increases the number of claims, and second, it complicates pricing policies.

That’s why some companies are withdrawing from high-risk states as regulators cap premium increases, which puts pressure on margins.

Allstate Stock Is Near Record Highs, But Tailwinds Are Fading

Allstate Corp. (NYSE: ALL) stock is trading at an all-time high in what has been a volatile 2025. The stock dropped sharply after it missed on the top and bottom lines in its first-quarter earnings report. However, the rebound has been strong after the company showed a strong bottom-line beat in the second quarter.

That came even though the insurer had a topline miss and is still showing lower year-over-year revenue.

This is a case of addition by subtraction. Allstate has reduced its exposure in high-risk markets like California and Florida. That comes at a cost to revenue, but as a boost to margins. The insurer has also successfully raised premiums.

The consensus price target of $231.38 gives ALL stock about 8% upside, and some analysts have higher targets. A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.3x has the stock fairly valued compared to its sector average. However, short interest has jumped about 28% in the last month.

This is still a low part of the stock’s float, but it does suggest the stock may be under pressure before the company reports earnings on Oct. 29.

Travelers’ Conservative Balance Sheet May Get Tested by Higher Rates

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has delivered an impressive 89% total return over the past three years. The company's rock-solid balance sheet has allowed it to generate high yields on its bond portfolio. This is typical of an insurance company known for being conservatively managed.

That said, Travelers' stock has a consensus Hold rating and is trading near its 52-week high and analysts' consensus price target. Plus, at around 16x forward earnings, it’s starting to look overvalued, to itself and the sector.

Short interest is down from its peak in June, but it still indicates that the bears may want to keep TRV stock from reaching a new all-time high, which it has failed to hold on several recent occasions. The stock is a favorite among value investors, with a dividend that’s been growing for 21 consecutive years.

However, growth investors may want to wait until after the company reports earnings in October. A slight pullback would create a better entry point.

Progressive Is a Market Share Leader Trading at a Discount

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) is an insurance company that investors should consider buying right now. The company has been a standout performer in 2025, posting strong year-over-year revenue and earnings growth. This is proof of the company’s use of AI to drive disciplined underwriting and pricing. Like many of its peers, Progressive is also exiting high-risk areas.

That hasn’t shown up in the company’s stock, which is only up about 2.3% for the year and down about 14% since hitting an all-time high in May. Some of that may express valuation concerns. At around 16x earnings, the stock is one of the more expensive in the sector.

However, PGR stock is trading about 14% below its consensus price, and analysts are increasingly bullish. On Sept. 29, Bank of America raised its price target to $350 from $333.

