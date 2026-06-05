Why Is Insulet (PODD) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Insulet (PODD). Shares have lost about 8.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Insulet due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Insulet Tops Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Insulet Corporation reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, up 39.7% from the year-ago period’s figure. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.8%.

GAAP earnings per share were $1.30 compared with 50 cents from the year-ago quarter.

PODD’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $761.7 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The top line jumped 33.9% year over year and 30.1% at constant exchange rate or CER, which exceeded the company’s high end of the guidance range of 25-27%.

PODD’s 2026 Outlook

Insulet updated its revenue guidance for full-year 2026. Total revenues are now projected to grow 21-23% at CER. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is currently pinned at $3.32 billion, implying 22.4% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EPS is expected to grow more than 25% year over year in 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at $6.43, implying 29.4% year-over-year growth.

For the second quarter, Insulet projects revenue growth of 20-22%. The consensus estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $787.5 million, implying 21.3% year-over-year growth.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Insulet has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Insulet has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Insulet is part of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Over the past month, Stryker (SYK), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Stryker reported revenues of $6.02 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.6%. EPS of $2.60 for the same period compares with $2.84 a year ago.

Stryker is expected to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.5%.

Stryker has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.