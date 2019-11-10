Markets
Why Instructure Stock Climbed 20.6% in October

Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
What happened

Shares of Instructure (NYSE: INST) gained 20.6% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The education technology company marched higher in conjunction with market momentum and then posted steeper gains following its third-quarter earnings release.

Instructure published third-quarter earnings on Oct. 28, recording sales and earnings that topped the market's expectations. The company recorded a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.11 on revenue of $68.34 million, while the average analyst estimate projected a loss per share of $0.19 on sales of $68.08 million.

A person using a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Instructure's adjusted operating loss narrowed from $5.67 million in the third quarter of 2018 to roughly $3.68 million in this year's quarter, and revenue climbed 24% year over year. Despite pairing its third-quarter release with a lowered full-year sales target, the company narrowed its projected loss on the year, and the earnings beat combined with projections for less-than-expected red ink helped the stock post double-digit gains last month.

Now what

Instructure is guiding for fourth-quarter sales between $67.8 million and $68.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 21.4% at the midpoint of the target. The company expects to post an adjusted loss per share between $0.14 and $0.17, expanding from the adjusted loss per share of $0.01 that it recorded in last year's quarter. 

For the full-year period, Instructure expects sales to be between $257.1 million and $258.1 million -- down from its previous target between $258 million and $260 million. Adjusted losses per share on the year are now expected to be between $0.53 and $0.56 -- a significant improvement from the previous target for an annual loss per share between $0.58 and $0.65.

Instructure is valued at roughly seven times this year's expected sales.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Instructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

