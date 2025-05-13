Why Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Inspired Entertainment, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.17 per share, which is a change of +142.86% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Inspired Entertainment while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 73.68%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.95 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -57.78% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Inspired Entertainment. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 71.82%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Inspired Entertainment earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Inspired Entertainment have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 12.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

