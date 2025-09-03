Why Is Inspire (INSP) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Inspire due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

INSP Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Contracts

Inspire Medical delivered an earnings per share of 45 cents in second-quarter 2025, up 40.6% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 104.6%.

INSP’s Revenues in Detail

Inspire Medical registered revenues of $217.1 million in the second quarter, up 10.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Per management, the overall revenue growth was primarily driven by increased market penetration and increased physician and patient awareness of the Inspire system. However, this was partially offset by ENT surgeon capacity constraints and some U.S. patients and physicians delaying Inspire therapy until Inspire V is available at their location or while they trial GLP-1 medications.

Inspire Medical’s Segment Details

Inspire Medical’s operations consist of two geographic regions — the United States and All other countries.

In the quarter under review, U.S. revenues of $207.2 million reflected an increase of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

As of June 30, 2025, Inspire Medical had 348 U.S. sales territories and 259 field clinical representatives compared with 335 and 230, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Revenues from All other countries totaled $9.9 million, up 23% year over year on a reported basis.

INSP’s Margin Analysis

In the second quarter, Inspire Medical’s gross profit increased 9.9% year over year to $182.4 million. However, the gross margin contracted 74 basis points (bps) to 84%.

SG&A expenses jumped 20.8% year over year to $159.5 million. Research and development expenses decreased 9.2% year over year to $26.2 million. Operating expenses of $185.7 million increased 15.4% year over year.

Operating loss totaled $3.3 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating profit of $5.1 million.

Inspire Medical’s Financial Position

Inspire Medical exited second-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $300.9 million compared with $369.2 million at the first-quarter end.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2025 was $4 million, against net cash provided by operating activities of $8.8 million a year ago.

INSP’s Outlook

Inspire Medical has lowered its revenue and earnings per share outlook for 2025.

The company now projects revenues in the range of $900 million-$910 million (representing growth of 12-13% from 2024 levels), lowered from the prior outlook of $940 million-$955 million (representing growth of 17-19% from 2024 levels). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $949.1 million.

Inspire Medical now expects its earnings per share for 2025 to be between 40 cents and 50 cents, lowered from the prior outlook of $2.20-$2.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.26.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -118.76% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Inspire has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Inspire has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Inspire is part of the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. Over the past month, Omnicell (OMCL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 5.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Omnicell reported revenues of $290.56 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares with $0.51 a year ago.

Omnicell is expected to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -35.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +50%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for Omnicell. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.