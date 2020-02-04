Why Insmed Stock Is Soaring Again

What happened

Investors in Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM), a commercial-stage biotech focused on rare diseases, are having another good day. Traders are bidding up the stock 11% as of 2:47 p.m. EST on Tuesday, after the company received price-target boosts from two influential financial institutions.

So what

On Monday, Insmed announced top-line data from its phase 2 Willow trial, which was testing a compound called INS1007 as a hopeful treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE). The compound met both its primary and secondary endpoints in the trial, and management has decided to move the drug into phase 3.

That upbeat news caused analysts at Morgan Stanley to raise their price target on the stock to $50, up from $37. The analysts also maintained their overweight rating.

Insmed received some praise from research analysts at Goldman Sachs as well. Goldman raised its price target to $46 (up from $33) and gave the stock a buy rating.

Image source: Getty Images.

Both of these price targets are significantly higher than Insmed's closing price of $28.88 from Monday's trading session, so it's understandable that shares are soaring in response.

Now what

Some analysts believe that if it can find its way to market, INS1007 could ultimately generate more than $1 billion in peak sales. However, it will still be some time before we know whether INS1007 can continue to produce strong clinical results in a more robust phase 3 trial. For that reason, I'll remain cautious about Insmed stock.

10 stocks we like better than Insmed

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Insmed wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.