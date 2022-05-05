Why Inseego Stock Fell Hard Today

What happened

The share price of Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG), a provider of wireless broadband access equipment, plummeted today after the company reported worse-than-expected results for both its top and bottom lines.

The tech stock was down by a staggering 24% as of 3:10 p.m. ET.

So what

Inseego's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.11 in the quarter was slightly worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. Investors were also likely very unhappy to see that the company's net loss of $25.2 million for the first quarter had widened from a loss of $16.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors likely weren't thrilled that the company also missed Wall Street's estimate for revenue. Inseego's first-quarter sales increased by just 6.5% to $61.4 million, which was below analysts' average sales estimate of $62.6 million.

Inseego's chief financial officer, Bob Barbieri, said in a press release that the company "achieved solid financial results" in the first quarter and that Inseego's "gross margin improved from the previous quarter reflecting a higher mix of 5G products and continued execution in managing our supply chain."

But considering the company's massive share price plunge today, investors were clearly unimpressed with Inseego's latest financial results.

Now what

While many technology stocks have suffered over the past year, Inseego's share price has been particularly dismal, falling 72% over the past 12 months.

The company's latest quarterly financial results certainly didn't instill much confidence that Inseego is on the right track, which means that investors may want to be cautious with this stock right now.

10 stocks we like better than Inseego Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Inseego Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.