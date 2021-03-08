Why Inseego Stock Dropped Last Month

What happened

Shares of Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) fell 20.5% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on seemingly no company-specific news. Investors may have been taking some of the gains they made with Inseego's stock before the company reported its fourth-quarter results at the beginning of March.

Inseego is a provider of 4G and 5G networking equipment. In December, the company's share price popped 56% as the company made a series of deals with telecom operators. That jump, combined with earlier gains in the year, pushed the company's stock up 184% between February 2020 and February 2021. But investors started selling Inseego shares in February as the company's fourth-quarter results approached.

Image source: Getty Images.

Inseego has seen accelerated growth over the past year, along with many tech stocks, but some investors are growing concerned that rising bond yields could put pressure on high-growth companies later in 2021. As a result, tech stocks have taken a hit recently.

Inseego reported its fourth-quarter results on March 2, with sales ahead of analysts' consensus estimate and earnings that were on par with what Wall Street was expecting. But investors weren't happy to hear on the company's earnings call that management expects lower demand in 2021 for its legacy 4G productions. As more networks transition from 4G to 5G, Inseego's business could be affected.

Even with Inseego's stock falling in both February and the first week in March, shares of the tech company are still up 58% over the past 12 months.

