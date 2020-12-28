Markets
INO

Why Inovio Stock Sank Today

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were sinking 6.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EST on Monday. The decline came after analysts gave mixed reviews to the biotech's phase 1 data from COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. These early-stage results were published in The Lancet's online clinical journal EClinicalMedicine on Dec. 24.

So what

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond views INO-4800 as an "also-ran" compared to leaders in the coronavirus vaccine race. He remains highly skeptical of Inovio's prospects with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Scientist holding vaccine vial with syringe and needle

Image source: Getty Images.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan thought that Inovio's phase 1 results for INO-4800 didn't show as much potency as other coronavirus vaccines. He wrote to investors that it's possible that INO-4800 could hold potential as a third-generation or booster COVID vaccine. But Duncan thinks the jury is still out on those prospects.

On the other hand, H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju saw the early-stage data for INO-4800 as "very promising." Selvaraju wrote to investors that Inovio's experimental coronavirus vaccine produced immune responses in all vaccinated participants and demonstrated "excellent safety and tolerability."

Which analyst's view is right? It remains to be seen. However, INO-4800 will need to achieve exceptionally high efficacy in late-stage testing to be competitive against the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that have already won U.S. Emergency Use Authorization.

Now what

Inovio's shares have fallen nearly 70% over the last six months. The key to a rebound for the biotech stock is for INO-4800 to deliver unmistakably positive results that set it apart from other vaccines. Inovio is currently conducting phase 2 studies of the vaccine and hopes to advance it into late-stage testing in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Inovio Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO PFE MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular