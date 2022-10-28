Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today

What happened

Sometimes in the biotech world, if a company pulls the plug on one of its research programs, investors respond with relief. That was the case on Friday with Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), following its announcement of the cessation of an experimental coronavirus booster effort.

So what

After market hours on Thursday, Inovio revealed that it has discontinued its self-funded development of INO-4800 as a heterologous booster vaccine aimed at blocking the coronavirus. This followed a "comprehensive" review of various factors connected to the program and the state of the company, including its portfolio and current market conditions.

Almost certainly, the biotech company's decision was swayed by the fact that coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been on the decline in many parts of the world lately. While those declines have slowed notably in recent days, those metrics are still landing in negative territory.

In its press release announcing the cancellation, Inovio's CEO Jacqueline Shea provided more details about the company's move.

She said that "Our assessment of the current global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, changes in regulatory timelines and requirements, diminishing government financial support, and the overall growing uncertainty related to opportunities for heterologous booster vaccines have resulted in our decision."

Now what

Even if Inovio had continued down the path of developing INO-4800 as a booster, it's likely the company wouldn't have met with great success.

Boosters produced by the two highest-profile coronavirus jab developers -- the team of Pfizer and BioNTech, and rival Moderna -- have already been on the market for some time, and have proved to be popular with those willing to get the latest shots.

10 stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Inovio Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.