Markets
INO

Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were sinking 11.8% lower as of 11:01 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after the biotech announced interim results from an early-stage clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. Inovio referred to the data as "positive." However, industry observers didn't think the company disclosed enough information to draw any meaningful conclusions about the efficacy of the experimental vaccine.

So what

Inovio stated that 94% of the 40 participants in its early-stage study "demonstrated overall immune responses" six weeks after receiving two doses of INO-4800. The problem, though, is that the biotech didn't provide any details about how many patients produced neutralizing antibodies. These antibodies prevent infection by the novel coronavirus.

Gloved hands holding COVID-19 vaccine syringe

Image source: Getty Images.

It even seemed that Inovio could be attempting to downplay the importance of neutralizing antibodies. In the company's press release announcing the interim phase 1 results for INO-4800, Inovio referenced two studies published earlier this year that found between 33% and 40% of individuals who recovered from COVID-19 had low levels of neutralizing antibodies.

Investors appear to be concerned that INO-4800 might not be as effective as other COVID-19 vaccines in development. Moderna, for example, disclosed information about the number of patients producing binding antibodies and neutralizing antibodies in its interim phase 1 results.

Safety didn't appear to be a serious concern for INO-4800, though. Inovio reported that the experimental vaccine was "generally safe and well-tolerated in all participants." There were 10 adverse events reported. Each was grade 1 in severity, the lowest severity level. Most were related to injection site redness. Inovio said that there were no serious adverse events reported.

Now what

Inovio hopes to begin a phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating the efficacy of INO-4800 this summer assuming it gets a green light from the FDA. INO-4800 has also been selected to be part of a preclinical trial funded by Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government's program to rapidly develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech stock could be highly volatile, however, until investors are more comfortable about the efficacy of Inovio's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

10 stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Inovio Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular