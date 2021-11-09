Markets
INO

Why INOVIO Is Rising In Pre-market?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of INOVIO (INO) surged 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday as the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on INNOVATE phase 3 segment. This provides authorization to proceed for INNOVATE phase 3 segment for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in the U.S.

The global phase 3 segment of INNOVATE will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen, administered one month apart, in a 2-to-1 randomization in men and non-pregnant women 18 years of age and older. The primary endpoint is virologically confirmed symptomatic COVID-19.

INOVIO noted that the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold following review of additional non-clinical, clinical, and device information provided by the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular