Why Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Surged 18% in July

What happened

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) jumped 18.4% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the real estate investment trust (REIT) expanded its property portfolio and boosted its dividend.

So what

IIP entered July with momentum. The REIT raised its quarterly cash payout to investors in mid-June by 6% sequentially -- and 77% year over year -- to $1.06 per share. That made its yield, which was already sizable in today's low interest rate environment, even more attractive to income investors. That remains true today: even after its recent gains, IIP's stock yields a solid 3.7%.

Innovative Industrial Properties' share price rose sharply in July. Image source: Getty Images.

IIP's ascent continued into early July after it acquired a 118,000 square foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Massachusetts for roughly $7.8 million on July 1. IIP leased the property to Cresco Labs, one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S.

IIP's gains accelerated in mid-July after it acquired a property in New Jersey for $5.5 million on July 14. The 111,000 square foot cannabis cultivation and processing site was leased to Curaleaf Holdings, another leading multi-state cannabis company.

Now what

As a REIT, IIP is designed to acquire income-generating properties, so it can pass that cash on to its shareholders. IIP excels in this regard. It's increased its dividend a staggering 607% since its initial cash payout in 2017. Better still, as a key real estate partner for the rapidly expanding cannabis market, IIP should be able to continue to grow its dividend for many years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Innovative Industrial Properties wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Cresco Labs Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.