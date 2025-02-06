Why Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) standing at $74.03, reflecting a +0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

The company's stock has climbed by 12.27% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Innovative Industrial Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.22, reflecting a 2.63% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $76.68 million, indicating a 3.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.38% lower. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

