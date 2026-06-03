Why Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). Shares have lost about 3.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Innovative Industrial Properties due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Innovative Industrial's Q1 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Leasing Momentum

Innovative Industrial Properties posted first-quarter 2026 AFFO of $1.88 per share, edging past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87. Total revenues came in at $69.0 million, topping the consensus mark by 3.1%.

Results reflected steady leasing execution and a meaningful lift from interest and dividend income tied to the company’s IQHQ life science investment, even as revenues and FFO slipped year over year. Executed leases totaled 389,000 square feet year to date, supporting portfolio occupancy.

Innovative Industrial Leans on Leasing Momentum

Management emphasized leasing traction early in 2026. In January, the company executed a 204,000-square-foot full-building lease in Desert Hot Springs, CA, with Gramlin. It also executed a 5,000-square-foot lease in Palm Springs, CA, and a 56,000-square-foot full-building lease in Palm Springs with Gramlin, along with a 66,000-square-foot full-building lease in Dwight, IL, with Grown Rogue.

The operating portfolio was 97.8% leased as of March 31, 2026, highlighting that re-tenanting progress has helped preserve utilization levels, even as certain tenants have remained under stress. The portfolio stood at 110 properties across 19 states and approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet.

Innovative Industrial Sees IQHQ Lift Interest Income

A major swing factor in the quarter was interest and other income, which rose to $6.3 million from $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The company tied the increase largely to recognizing $5.5 million of interest and dividend income related to its financial investments in IQHQ.

As of March 31, 2026, Innovative Industrial funded $150 million of its strategic IQHQ investment, comprising a fully funded $100 million revolving credit facility and $50 million of Series G preferred equity. After quarter-end, it funded an additional $25 million of Series G preferred equity and reiterated a remaining commitment of up to $95 million through second-quarter 2027.

Revenues Soften Y/Y as Defaults Linger, Expenses Grow

Total revenues of $69 million declined 3.8% from $71.7 million in the year-ago quarter, with management attributing the drop primarily to tenant defaults. Those pressures were partly offset by contractual rent escalations, revenues from a property acquired in February 2025 and new leases on existing assets.

Rental revenues (including tenant reimbursements) were $68.9 million versus $71.7 million a year ago, while “other” revenues were minimal. The year-over-year revenue contraction underscores that cash collections and re-tenanting progress remain key variables for near-term growth.

On the expense line, property expenses increased to $7.6 million from $7.4 million in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expenses moved higher to $10.3 million from $8.5 million.

The top 10 tenants accounted for roughly 91.5% of annualized base rent, with PharmaCann and 4Front noted as in default.

IIPR’s Balance Sheet Stays Low Leveraged

Innovative Industrial exited the quarter with total assets of $2.39 billion, including $2.09 billion of net real estate held for investment and $154.0 million of life science investments. Cash and cash equivalents were $89.1 million.

Leverage metrics remained conservative. The company reported 13% debt to total gross assets and total liquidity of $176.6 million, consisting of cash and revolver availability. Management also highlighted ongoing balance sheet actions, including equity issuance so far in the year and additional debt financings underway to address the upcoming bond maturity.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Innovative Industrial Properties has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Innovative Industrial Properties has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Innovative Industrial Properties is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Over the past month, Crown Castle (CCI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Crown Castle reported revenues of $1.01 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -4.8%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares with $1.10 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Crown Castle is expected to post earnings of $1.00 per share, indicating a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Crown Castle has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.