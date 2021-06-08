Transformational companies are among our generation's strongest growth opportunities. These firms are positioning themselves to be long-term trend-setters that transcend market cycles, including style rotations from growth to value.

In the upcoming webcast, Why Innovative Growth Can Prevail Across Macro Environments, Sandra Testani, Vice President, ETF Product and Strategy, American Century Investments; and Prabha Ram, Portfolio Manager, American Century Investments, will provide distinct solutions for unearthing the companies driving the world forward.

Specifically, investors can look to strategies like the American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG), which is designed to invest in early-stage, high-growth companies. FDG is a high-conviction strategy designed to invest in early-stage, rapid growth companies with a competitive advantage, along with high profitability, growth, and scalability.

FDG offers the best of both traditional active equity and ETF worlds, highlighting value add through the alpha potential of active management, access to a growing array of active equity strategies, the advantages of the more efficient ETF structure, and the additional choice of structures that meet investor needs.

Growth stocks are often associated with high-quality, prosperous companies whose earnings are expected to continue increasing at an above-average rate relative to the market. Growth stocks generally have high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and high price-to-book ratios. Still, data suggest the growth/value premium isn’t overly elevated relative to historical norms.

FDG's top holdings include Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc., Tesla, Facebook, Bill.com Holdings, DocuSign, Okta Inc., Boston Beer Co, Square Inc., and Constellation Brands.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about innovative growth ideas can register for the Wednesday, June 9 webcast here.

