Why Is Onto Innovation (ONTO) Down 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Onto Innovation (ONTO). Shares have lost about 4.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Onto Innovation due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Onto Innovation Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Onto Innovation reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.42, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The bottom line compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter's $1.51. Management expected non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $1.26 and $1.36.

Onto Innovation reported quarterly revenue of $291.9 million, reflecting a 9.5% increase year over year and nearly 10% sequential growth led by rising customer investments in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The growth was primarily driven by the increased adoption of its inspection and metrology platforms among top logic and memory manufacturers. Demand for AI chips, advanced packaging solutions and high-bandwidth memory continues to boost semiconductor capital expenditures, especially in Asia, where Onto Innovation has expanded its manufacturing footprint.

Customer adoption of the company’s latest systems, including the Dragonfly G5 and Atlas G6 platforms, has been especially promising. These technologies aim to help semiconductor manufacturers improve yields and process control for increasingly complex chip designs. A key highlight from the quarter was the qualification of the Dragonfly G5 inspection system at both a leading 2.5D logic customer and a high-bandwidth memory customer. Onto also announced that its newly launched Atlas G6 system was selected by a second logic customer for gate-all-around metrology applications.

Another major development was Onto Innovation’s collaboration with Rigaku Holdings Corporation, acquiring a 27% stake for about $710 million, with the deal expected to close in the second half of 2026. The partnership expands Onto’s access to advanced X-ray technologies, enhancing its semiconductor inspection and metrology capabilities, and includes the right to appoint a board member. Along with its earlier acquisition of Semilab USA, the move underscores Onto’s strategy to broaden its process control ecosystem and support long-term growth.

Specialty devices and advanced packaging revenues (55% of total revenues) were about $160 million for the quarter. Roughly two-thirds came from advanced packaging, including about $25 million from Semilab, with the remainder driven by specialty devices such as power semiconductors.

Revenues from the Advanced nodes (27.4%) were about $80 million, with roughly 60% coming from memory, primarily DRAM, and the rest from logic.

Revenues from Software and services accounted for the remaining 17.6% of net sales.

Margin Details

Non-GAAP gross margin improved slightly to 55.7% from 55.1% in the previous-year quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income rose to $77.9 million from $76.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.7%, down from 28.7% in the previous-year quarter.

Despite rising input costs, including memory, fuel and shipping, margin performance remained strong, driven largely by benefits from the shift to extended factories.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $112.9 million compared with $80 million in the previous year quarter.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the company had $654.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with $214.5 million of total current liabilities compared with $639.6 million and $218.9 million, respectively, as of Jan. 3, 2026.

Accounts receivable were $306.6 million.

The company also generated roughly $26 million in operating cash flow during the quarter.

Q2 Guidance Signals Continued Momentum

Onto Innovation expects second-quarter revenues of $320–$330 million, implying about 10% upside to prior estimates at the midpoint and 28% year-over-year growth. Momentum is set to build in the second half, with at least 15% growth over the first half, putting full-year 2026 revenue above $1.3 billion.

Despite headwinds from higher material and fuel costs, along with increased R&D and service investments, Onto Innovation expects continued margin expansion.

The company expects gross margin between 56% and 56.5%, non-GAAP operating margin between 28% and 28.6% and non-GAAP EPS between $1.65 and $1.73.

While monitoring macro and company-specific cost pressures, Onto Innovation remains confident it can expand gross margins by at least 50 basis points in the third and fourth quarters each and exit the year with an operating margin above 30%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Onto Innovation has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Onto Innovation has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.