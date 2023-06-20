Why Ingredion (INGR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Ingredion in Focus

Headquartered in Westchester, Ingredion (INGR) is a Consumer Staples stock that has seen a price change of 8.95% so far this year. The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.71 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.66%. This compares to the Food - Miscellaneous industry's yield of 0.12% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.68%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.84 is up 4.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Ingredion has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.25%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Ingredion's payout ratio is 34%, which means it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, INGR expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $9.10 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 22.15%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that INGR is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

