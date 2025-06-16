Why ING Groep (ING) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

ING Groep in Focus

ING Groep (ING) is headquartered in Amsterdam, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 32.74% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.68 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 6.55%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 3.39%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.36 is up 33.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, ING Groep has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 45.79%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. ING's current payout ratio is 31%, meaning it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for ING for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.24 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 4.67%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ING is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

