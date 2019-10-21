Why Infosys Stock Tumbled Today

What happened

Shares of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) slumped on Monday after the digital services and consulting company received a complaint from a whistle-blower regarding its accounting practices. The stock was down 12.1% at 12:55 p.m. EDT.

So what

A letter sent to Infosys's board of directors accused CEO Salil Parekh of using "unethical practices" to prop up revenues in the short term. The letter requested an investigation from the board, and it offered to provide email copies and voice recordings related to the complaint.

Image source: Getty Images.

In an emailed statement, Infosys confirmed the receipt of the letter: "The whistleblower complaint has been placed before the Audit Committee as per the company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the company's whistleblowers policy."

Now what

Infosys is no stranger to turmoil. Former CEO Vishal Sikka abruptly resigned in August of 2017 following a feud with the company's founders. Founder and former chairman Narayana Murthy had accused Infosys of lapses in corporate government, according to Reuters.

If the whistle-blower complaint stands up to scrutiny, the company could be in for another tumultuous period.

10 stocks we like better than Infosys Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Infosys Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.