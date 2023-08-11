Why Inflation Is Imperative for Stocks to Start Stabilizing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Suddenly, it seems investors are worried that inflation rates have stopped declining. That’s because yesterday, we learned that consumer price inflation rose from 3% to 3.2% in July. And then today, we learned that producer price inflation also rose in July – from 0.2% to 0.8%.

And stocks are reacting negatively to this news.

But in reality, if we want stocks to go higher, we need inflation rates to stop falling and start stabilizing.

Indeed, do you know what’s worse than inflation?

Deflation.

Inflation Is Actually Ideal Here

Deflation creates a vicious cycle wherein consumers delay purchases because they are anticipating lower prices, which leads to lower economic activity, more price cuts, and more delayed spending.

This is probably most easily illustrated with a quick Google search for “deflationary spiral.” It was what essentially killed the Japanese economy throughout the 1990s and 2000s. And it was also the primary driver of America’s darkest economic period: the Great Depression.

Point being: We don’t want deflation. It is actually much worse than inflation.

And if inflation rates keep declining, we’ll fall into deflation.

So, despite CPI and PPI data highlighting a month of higher inflation, that’s actually bullish!

In June, the producer price index rose just 0.2%. Just 0.2%! If that number fell further in July, it would be negative. And if it kept falling throughout the rest of the year, we’d be firmly in deflation territory.

We don’t want that.

Instead, we want inflation to stabilize here – and it is.

The Final Word

With producer price inflation now stabilizing at pre-pandemic levels, we’re getting an ideal outcome for stocks.

No inflation. No deflation. No problems.

So, though the market is having a negative knee-jerk reaction to the end of the disinflation cycle, it is actually quite bullish for stocks.

Wall Street will soon realize this. When it does, stocks should roar back into their 2023 uptrend.

Are you prepared for this rebound?

If not, I might have the perfect way to help you position your portfolio for those gains…

…With a ‘loophole’ I discovered that will allow you to invest in the company that kickstarted the 2023 stock market rally – OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

And just last week, it announced huge partnerships to power AI programs at both Intuit and Moody’s.

In fact, I truly believe OpenAI could be one of the world’s largest companies in the near future – if not the largest.

But OpenAI is a private company; it’s not a stock you can buy on a major exchange like most others.

Though, I’ve discovered an investment ‘loophole’ that will allow you to take a stake in this industry titan – before its highly anticipated IPO.

Like investing in Apple (AAPL) in the 1980s or Amazon (AMZN) in the 1990s, this is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.

Learn more about this loophole now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Why Inflation Is Imperative for Stocks to Start Stabilizing appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.