Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) reported updated data from the ongoing MARIO-3 clinical study. The company said these promising updated data from phase 2 trial suggest that the addition of eganelisib to atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel has the potential to provide improved patient outcomes over benchmark IMpassion130 data in front-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Safety MARIO-3 did not show any new safety signals compared to benchmark trials, and its safety profile was consistent with expectations for the three component drugs, the company noted.

Adelene Perkins, CEO and Chair, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, said, "When compared to the IMpassion130 benchmark data, a 47% improvement in median PFS for patients with PD-L1 positive tumors and a 30% improvement in median PFS for patients with PD-L1 negative tumors provides consistent and compelling evidence of eganelisib's potential to improve outcomes for these patients."

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals were up 3% in pre-market trade on Friday.

