Why Infinera Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) tumbled on Wednesday after the networking solutions provider reported mixed first-quarter results. While revenue came in ahead of expectations, the bottom line was worse than expected. Infinera stock was down about 23% at 11:30 a.m. EDT today.

So what

Infinera reported adjusted revenue of $331.4 million, up 12.1% year over year and $13.1 million higher than the average analyst estimate. While revenue was up from the prior-year period, it was down substantially compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Adjusted earnings per share showed a loss of $0.27, worse than the $0.23 loss in the first quarter of last year, and much worse than a $0.03 profit in the fourth quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 28.3%, down from 35.3% in the same period last year.

CEO Tom Fallon said, "While the macroeconomic environment creates visibility challenges for the second half of the year, we are on track for ICE6 [its sixth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine] delivery this year and remain very optimistic about the opportunity we see for Infinera in the medium and long term, driven by our truly differentiated performance in the fast-growing high-capacity optical market."

Now what

For the second quarter, Infinera expects to produce adjusted revenue between $310 million and $330 million, adjusted gross margin between 31% and 35%, and an adjusted operating margin between negative 1% and negative 7%. Adjusted operating margin was a negative 9.4% in the first quarter.

While Infinera was able to outperform on revenue, the company's growing losses were not well received by the market. The small-cap stock is now down about 47% from its 52-week high.

10 stocks we like better than Infinera

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Infinera wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Infinera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.