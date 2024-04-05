Why Industry Leaders Continue to Transfer Their Listings to Nasdaq

We ended 2025 on a strong note with industry leading brands including Walmart, Shopify, Fiserv, and Kimberly-Clark all transferring their listing to Nasdaq. In total, we welcomed 22 companies representing an incredible $1.2 trillion in total market value. These companies join the hundreds of other well-known public companies across all industries who have chosen to switch their stock listings to Nasdaq, including PepsiCo, Honeywell, and Marriott International.

New listings on Nasdaq raised a combined $46.65 billion in 2025, more than double compared to the prior year. Marquee IPOs included Medline, the largest IPO of the year, raising over $6 billion, as well as CoreWeave, the largest AI IPO of the year, and SailPoint, the largest enterprise software IPO of the year.



Over $4 Trillion In Market Value Has Transferred to Nasdaq

Building on Nasdaq’s recent transfer momentum, the cumulative market value of companies that have chosen to transfer their listing to Nasdaq has now surpassed $4 trillion.

In a new interview on their partnership with Nasdaq, Walmart’s leadership shared a breakdown of which factors went into their decision to transfer their listing, including brand alignment, trading quality, and index inclusion opportunities.

Walmart’s leadership identified Nasdaq’s reputation for innovation as closely aligning with the company’s strategic objectives, describing Nasdaq as reflective of Walmart’s position as a people-led, technology-driven omnichannel retailer. They further underscored the value of Nasdaq’s proprietary investor relations advisory services and intelligence platforms, which are anticipated to enhance Walmart’s IR strategy over the coming decade.

A comprehensive comparative analysis of trading demonstrated that Nasdaq’s multiple market-maker framework consistently yielded higher execution quality. Additionally, index inclusion was recognized as both distinctive and strategically important, with inclusion in the Nasdaq-100® offering considerable passive investment potential. Notably, more than 25% of the current Nasdaq-100® constituents are organizations that previously transitioned to Nasdaq.



Market Modernization and Issuer Advocacy

At Nasdaq, we’re proud to continue our longstanding efforts to support our listed companies by driving progress through robust public policy advocacy, and advancements in market modernization.

In December, Nasdaq hosted an event with SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, where he and Nasdaq Chair & CEO Adena Friedman reiterated their shared commitment to improving the public company model. Their conversation focused on streamlining disclosure requirements, improving the proxy process, and reducing litigation risks, key priorities outlined in Nasdaq’s policy advocacy white paper released last year. We’re encouraged to see legislative developments that align with our recommendations, signaling momentum toward meaningful reform.

In recent months Nasdaq also continued discussions with regulators, market participants, and other key stakeholders regarding plans to shift to global trading hours, and to enable tokenization of shares at settlement. We are proud of our role as the trusted fabric of the financial ecosystem, and we are committed to driving modernization through innovation while upholding market integrity.



On The Horizon for Markets in 2026

Looking ahead, slower jobs and wages growth are expected to keep inflation and interest rates low. Together with increased government stimulus and AI spending, these factors should help sustain economic growth, according to Nasdaq’s Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh. You can read more in his recent blog post, 3 Tailwinds for 2026.

To learn more about the specific advantages a Nasdaq listing could provide to your company, contact me at jr@nasdaq.com.