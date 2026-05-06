Why Indiana's Gas Prices Are So High Right Now (It's Not Just the War in Iran)

Key Points

Indiana's gas prices have skyrocketed over the past week.

The Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, experienced an electrical outage that reduced local wholesale supply.

Prices may not come back down until the refinery is back online.

10 stocks we like better than BP ›

Hoosiers are used to low gas prices. Usually, Indiana residents pay less than the national average -- sometimes much less -- to fill their tanks.

But that all changed this week when Indiana's gas prices skyrocketed to an average of $4.81/gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, currently outstripping the national average by $0.35/gallon and putting Indiana into the top 10 most expensive states for filling your tank. That's not a top 10 list anyone wants to be on.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What happened? Well, it's not just the war in Iran. In fact, it's something that happened right here in Indiana that's to blame.

An outsized spike

It's not that the Iran war has nothing to do with high gas prices. The ongoing war is the major reason gas prices have been high for the last two months.

Gas prices have risen sharply since the war's start, and not just in Indiana. A year ago, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.17/gallon. A month ago, that had shot up to $4.11/gallon. Today, it's sitting at $4.46/gallon.

But until this week, Hoosiers were paying far less. A month ago, Indiana's average regular unleaded gas price was just $3.91/gallon ($0.20/gallon below the national average). But today, it's $0.35/gallon more expensive than the already-high national average. What happened?

Electricity happened. Or rather, a lack thereof.

Indiana is the epicenter

The electrical failure occurred at BP's (NYSE: BP) largest gasoline refinery in the world: the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

That's right: Northwest Indiana is home to the largest gasoline refinery in the country outside of Texas and Louisiana. Although it's owned by British oil major BP, it doesn't just refine gasoline for BP. The refinery also produces diesel fuel and jet fuel, producing a total of about 16 million gallons of fuel per day.

Some of that fuel goes to BP gas stations, but the rest is sold to many other customers, including competing gas station brands. That makes Whiting Refinery the largest supplier of gasoline for the Great Lakes region.

That is, when the refinery is online. It's currently partially shut down thanks to an electrical outage that occurred on April 26. That outage caused wholesale prices of gasoline to soar across the state.

Consumers have only just begun to feel those elevated prices because it took a few days for them to be felt at the retail level. The high prices are expected to continue until the refinery is fully back online, which could be in a few days ... or a couple of weeks.

What does it mean?

Indiana drivers may want to avoid filling up their vehicles and instead only buy gas they plan to use immediately, at least until the Whiting Refinery is fully operational and its wholesale capacity has been restored.

BP shareholders could see product revenue and earnings take a small hit due to the outage. That said, it shouldn't have much impact on the company's bottom line. The last Whiting outage, in October 2025, helped reduce BP's Q4 products earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by about $100 million to $1.4 billion. Considering the company's 2025 EBIT was $12.9 billion, that's not much of an impact, and it's only a short-term one.

Another lesson is that regional price fluctuations due to supply and demand can occur just as easily when baseline prices are high as when they are low. The only difference is that when prices are already high, consumers feel the pain a lot more.

Should you buy stock in BP right now?

Before you buy stock in BP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $473,985!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,650!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2026.

John Bromels has positions in BP. The Motley Fool recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.