Personal Finance

Why Index Flex is Going to Change the Annuities Game

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Why Index Flex is Going to Change the Annuities Game

(New York)

The annuities world is generally not what most advisors would describe as “exciting”. Annuities are crucial products which fill a valuable void for millions of clients, but there is nothing in the space akin to a sizzling thematic ETF. However, New York Life recently launched a very interesting product that brings a degree of flexibility to the space that has never been available before. Their new Index Flex offering combines the benefits of variable annuities with those of index and fixed annuities, and very excitingly, allows holders to move between the two. Index Flex is essentially a hybrid product that combines the predictability of an index-linked annuity with the upside potential of a variable annuity. Taken as a whole, this is a combination of benefits that is only available at NYL.

FINSUM: As our advisor readers will know, we cover annuities to a significant extent and this new product launch is pretty rousing to see as the ability to shift between strategies is a highly unusual and beneficial feature for clients.

  • index flex
  • new york life
  • annuities
  • variable annuities
  • fixed annuities

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

      #TradeTalks: The business cycle, valuations, and alternative forms of income

      Wells Fargo Global Strategist Gary Schlossberg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss the business cycle, valuations, and alternative forms of income.

      6 days ago

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Personal Finance

      Explore

      Most Popular