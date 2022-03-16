Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options.

The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares. That's not nearly enough dilution to cause the pharmaceutical stock to plunge so much.

Today's sell-off is more likely the result of quick profit-taking. The share price skyrocketed earlier this week following the company's announcement of preliminary results from a phase 2 clinical study evaluating experimental cannabinoid IHL-42X in treating obstructive sleep apnea.

So what

Incannex's phase 2 results were positive, with 20% of study participants experiencing a reduction in the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) of more than 80%. Sixty percent of participants receiving IHL-42X experienced an AHI reduction of greater than 50%. Some investors piled into Incannex with those good results.

But the study included a grand total of 11 participants. Ten of those completed treatment. It's too early to firmly conclude that IHL-42X will produce similar results in a larger number of patients. It appears that some investors realized this and opted to lock in profits after the stock soared so much after Incannex's announcement of the phase 2 results.

Now what

Incannex expects to announce the full results from the phase 2 study of IHL-42X in the second quarter of 2022. The company is also scheduled to meet with the Food and Drug Administration on May 11 to discuss advancing the experimental drug into pivotal clinical testing.

10 stocks we like better than Incannex Healthcare Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Incannex Healthcare Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.