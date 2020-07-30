Why Impinj Stock Tumbled Today

What happened

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) were sliding today after the maker of RFID devices posted a disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

As a result, the stock was down 13.2% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Apparel retail, a sector that's been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, makes up Impinj's biggest market, so it wasn't surprising to see revenue down sharply in the quarter. Sales fell 31% to $26.5 million, missing estimates at $26.8 million as management said that markets outside of apparel retail were also negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The bottom line also suffered as the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.2 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA profit of $805 million in the quarter a year ago. On an adjusted basis, it lost $0.25 per share, after posting $0.03 per-share profit in the quarter a year ago. That result was still a penny better than earnings-per-share estimates.

"Covid-19 negatively impacted our second-quarter results, and the continuing uncertainty tempers our third-quarter outlook," CEO Chris Diorio said in a statement. "Regardless, we see brightness ahead. Endpoint IC bookings are improving, large systems opportunities are accelerating and, longer term, we see adoption accelerating."

Now what

Management declined to give guidance for the third quarter, saying that there is too much uncertainty around the pandemic to estimate results for the current period. Still, the company expects performance to recover after the lockdowns in the second quarter caused a massive disruption in the apparel retail industry. It said on the earnings call that bookings improved in July and it expects customer inventory to normalize by the end of the third quarter.

While a return to revenue growth doesn't seem imminent, the worst of the crisis has likely passed for Impinj.

10 stocks we like better than Impinj

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Impinj wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.