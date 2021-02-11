Why Impinj Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) stock skyrocketed this morning after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' consensus earnings and revenue estimates.

The tech stock spiked by as much as 23.8% this morning and was up by 18.6% as of 11:14 a.m. EST.

So what

Impinj's non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.15 easily beat Wall Street's estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share. The company's $36.4 million in total sales also outpaced analysts' consensus of $34.9 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Impinj had already released preliminary fourth-quarter results last month, which were ahead of the company's previous guidance, but investors continued their optimism for the stock today after the official figures were released.

Impinj's co-founder and CEO, Chris Diorio, said in a press release that the company's fourth-quarter results "capped a strong close to a turbulent year," and added, "Despite the Covid-19 headwinds, Impinj exited 2020 having invested in our opportunity, introducing two new product families, achieving significant end-user success milestones and solidifying our structural advantage."

Now what

The company's management issued guidance for the first quarter of 2021, with revenue estimated to be in the range of $41 million to $43 million and a non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.08. Investors appeared happy with both the company's quarterly results and its guidance for the upcoming quarter. With today's share price gains, Impinj's stock is up 134% over the past 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Impinj

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Impinj wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.