Why Impinj Shares Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of item-tracking technology company Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) plunged on Wednesday, down roughly 9.4% as of 3:46 p.m. ET today.

While much of the focus was on the Federal Reserve meeting today, Impinj fell meaningfully more than the average stock. This was likely due to investors digesting the company's Investor Day presentation, held after market close yesterday, in which management laid out its longer-term model. Given the stock's high valuation, it had a high bar to clear, and apparently investors were somewhat disappointed.

So what

It's a bit difficult to know exactly what investors had a problem with in Impinj's presentation. Likely, it was the chief financial officer's longer-term financial model that did the stock in today.

Management sees a longer-term revenue run-rate between $500 million and $750 million annually, up from $257.8 million in 2022. Moreover, it forecast gross margins just slightly higher than last year's 55.5%, along with a range of 19% to 25% in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

That might have underwhelmed investors. Even taking the high end of those projections, you would end up with $187 million in EBITDA over the longer term, which is likely a few years out.

Today, Impinj has a market cap of $2.75 billion and an enterprise value (EV) slightly higher than that, even after today's drop. That implies an EV-to-EBITDA ratio around 15, which is somewhat high for a more mature company.

Impinj had nearly doubled its revenue over just the past two years, and grew at a robust 61.6% last quarter along with significant margin improvement. Therefore, investors could very well have been expecting more growth and margin expansion over the longer term.

With the stock having more than doubled over the past year and trading at a healthy 10 times sales heading into yesterday, it's perhaps not surprising to see investors taking profits after the conservative forecast.

Now what

Impinj is an intriguing growth stock, with its leadership in automating the tracking of physical objects, an area that seems assured to grow over the long term.

Still, the stock's strong performance in recent years has led to a high valuation. With the Federal Reserve today implying it might in fact do more interest rate hikes later this year, high-growth stocks with little profits have a higher and higher bar to clear to keep impressing investors.

10 stocks we like better than Impinj

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Impinj wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.