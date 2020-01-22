Markets
PI

Why Impinj Shares Jumped 13% Wednesday Morning

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) rose as much as 13.2% on Wednesday morning due to a rosy analyst report. The maker of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and related systems backed down to a milder 11% gain at 1 p.m. EST.

So what

Brokerage firm Dougherty & Co. reiterated its buy rating on Impinj shares this morning, along with a price target of $38 per share. Analyst Charles Anderson cited emerging evidence that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is stepping up its RFID ambitions in 2020. Anderson's research shows that Walmart will roll out RFID tags on apparel this year, keeping track of each piece of clothing as it moves through the store's supply, inventory, and checkout processes.

A rendering of a large yellow arrow shooting upwards through a blue brick wall

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Walmart's RFID tagging of apparel could be a precursor to an even larger implementation in the long term, once the retail giant gets comfortable with running RFID systems and relying on collected data to drive better business decisions and more efficient operations. Once mighty Walmart is fully on board, the retail industry as a whole shouldn't be far behind.

That being said, this market move was based on an independent analyst report rather than an official announcement from Impinj or Walmart. I find Impinj's business prospects exciting in the long term, but you should probably wait and see if this speculative jump cools down before hitting the "buy" button.

10 stocks we like better than Impinj
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Impinj wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PI WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular