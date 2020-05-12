Why Immunomedics Stock Skyrocketed 125% in April

What happened

Shares of biotech Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) skyrocketed 125% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

By comparison, the S&P 500 index returned 12.8% last month, as the market made a strong comeback from March's big coronavirus-driven sell-off, which drove the index (including dividends) down 12.4%.

So far in May, through Monday, Immunomedics stock is up just over 8%, while the broader market has returned less than 1%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

We can attribute Immunomedics stock's powerful performance last month largely to the company's April 23 announcement that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Trodelvy for use in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Shares shot up 19.2% that day, while the market was flat, and continued to move higher through the end of the month.

As my colleague Todd Campbell wrote at the time, the "FDA's blessing clears the way for Immunomedics to begin marketing Trodelvy's advantages as a third-line treatment option."

Now what

April's news was particularly sweet for investors in Immunomedics, which has had a turbulent year and half. The FDA declined to approve the company's TNBC drug in January 2019 because of issues at the manufacturing plant where it was to be produced.

That said, cautious optimism is the name of the game as the company moves into a commercialization phase.

10 stocks we like better than Immunomedics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Immunomedics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Immunomedics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.