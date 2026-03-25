Why Is ImmunityBio (IBRX) Down 35.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for ImmunityBio (IBRX). Shares have lost about 35.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ImmunityBio due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for ImmunityBio, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Key Highlights

Total Revenues: $38.3 million, up 407% year over year.

Net Loss per share: 6 cents vs. 8 cents in the year-ago period.

Operating Expenses: R&D of $63.9 million, up 81% year over year; SG&A of $38.7 million, down 7% year over year.

Liquidity (as of Dec 31, 2025): Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $242.8 million.

Commercial Momentum and Revenue Drivers

The fourth quarter capped a year of accelerating adoption for Anktiva in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. Net product sales rose 20% quarter over quarter and 431% year over year to $38.3 million, underscoring strengthening demand exiting the year. The company highlighted repeat prescribing behavior among physicians as a key adoption signal. The permanent J-code (effective Jan. 1, 2025) streamlined reimbursement and supported broader U.S. uptake throughout the year.

Future Outlook

Each sequential quarter in 2025 was stronger than the last, culminating in Q4 momentum that management believes carries into early 2026. Following Q4, EU conditional authorization and Saudi approvals expand the commercial opportunity. In Saudi Arabia, product shipments are ready to commence for bladder and lung indications. In Europe, the Accord partnership is set to execute a country-by-country access plan, prioritizing the Big 5 with Germany likely first to commercialize in 2026. Management reiterated there would be no forward financial guidance and framed 2026-2027 as a period of international ramp alongside deepening U.S. penetration. Notably, the historical share price trend has generally tracked periods of upward estimate revisions and positive surprises into early 2026, suggesting the market is responsive to execution milestones.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, ImmunityBio has a nice Growth Score of B, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

ImmunityBio has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ImmunityBio belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Royalty Pharma (RPRX), has gained 0.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Royalty Pharma reported revenues of $874 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +17.8%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares with $1.15 a year ago.

Royalty Pharma is expected to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Royalty Pharma. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.