Why Immuneering Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Immuneering (IMRX) announced positive data from ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating atebimetinib, an oral, once-daily MEK inhibitor, in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The company stated that 94% overall survival was observed at 6 months in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib + mGnP at the 320 mg once-daily dose of atebimetinib. Also, 72% progression-free survival was observed at 6 months in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib + mGnP at the 320 mg dose level.

"These exceptional data demonstrate the potential of atebimetinib plus mGnP to dramatically extend the lives of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer," said Ben Zeskind, Co-founder and CEO of Immuneering.

Based on the data, the company has increased target enrollment in the first-line pancreatic cancer atebimetinib + mGnP combination arm to approximately 50 patients.

Shares of Immuneering are up 25% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

