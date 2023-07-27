Why IMAX Stock Trounced the Market Today

What happened

Big-screen movie technology company IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) was a hit with investors Thursday. This wasn't exactly a surprise, as it released estimate-busting quarterly results that featured some beefy growth numbers. The ending was that IMAX stock closed the day more than 8% higher, in dramatic contrast to the 0.6% slide of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

So what

For its second quarter, IMAX's revenue landed at $98 million. This was a substantial improvement of 32% over the same period in 2022. More impressively, the movie theater tech solutions provider managed to more than triple its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income. This came in at $14.4 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter's $3.9 million.

Both headline figures were well ahead of analyst estimates. On average, these anticipated just over $88 million in revenue for IMAX, and $0.18 for adjusted, per-share net income.

According to the company, its solid performance was due to a "growing preference" for the big-screen experience it can provide, although it didn't back this with detailed data. It also touted its ability to expand operations throughout the world into the most promising markets in order to help fuel growth.

Now what

IMAX also benefited from good timing, as it published its earnings release just after a very hot weekend for the movie industry. The total box office take in the U.S. for the period was almost $308 million. This was not only double and then some from the previous weekend, but it also set a new high-water mark for the critical summer movie season this year.

10 stocks we like better than IMAX

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and IMAX wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.