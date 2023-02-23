Why I'm Thinking of Joining Sam's Club -- Even Though I Shop at Costco Weekly

As someone who shops at Costco on a weekly basis, I can tell you firsthand that I'm downright in love with the store. From different cheese varieties to cases of snacks to pounds upon pounds of produce, Costco is my go-to spot for so many of the items my family and I eat regularly. And given Costco's low prices, I can say with confidence that shopping there results in a lower credit card tab than buying food at a regular supermarket.

But even though I'm a huge fan of Costco, lately, I've been thinking about getting a membership to Sam's Club. Here's why.

Added variety

Costco is loaded with products, from paper goods to toys to electronics. But I feel like their selection of fresh food and produce has been a little hit or miss for me lately.

Now this may be an issue that's limited to my local Costco -- it's hard to know. In 2021, I could definitely chalk up some shortages to supply chain issues. But these days, it's hard to explain why there are some weeks when I can't get strawberries, broccoli, or another staple grocery item at Costco.

Thankfully, this isn't a huge problem. But I do wonder if I might get more consistency at Sam's Club.

Also, while Costco has a nice food selection, I figure that if I branch out to Sam's Club, I might discover more products that my family enjoys eating. My daughter in particular happens to be a picky eater, so I'm constantly trying to entice her with different foods. If Sam's Club ends up offering a nice selection, it may be worth a trip there instead of Costco some weeks.

The price isn't such a barrier

A basic Sam's Club membership costs $50 a year. Now I'm not in the habit of withdrawing $50 from my checking account and throwing it away. But I also think $50 isn't such a huge risk or investment to try out Sam's Club for 12 months.

The way I see it, if I find that I'm not really getting much out of my Sam's Club membership, I won't renew it. But for $50, I'm willing to take the chance.

A move I'm still contemplating

I'm still on the fence about whether I'll join Sam's Club this year. And to be clear, if I do so, it will be in addition to Costco, not instead of. There's no way I'm giving up my Costco membership given the benefits it offers me. Rather, Sam's Club would be an add-on.

The big question I really have to ask myself is how often I'll get there. I don't have a lot of free time in my schedule, and my nearest Sam's Club warehouse isn't as close to my home as Costco is. So that may end up being the deciding factor for me.

But all told, I am curious to see what the variety at Sam's Club looks like. And for a $50 investment, I might just take the plunge. That said, I might also wait for Sam's Club to run a promotion that makes its membership cheaper. If I'm willing to take the chance for $50, a lower price point will be all the more enticing.

