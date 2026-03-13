Why I'm Still Expecting Double-Digit Gains This Year, Despite Recent Volatility

After a strong start to the market in 2026, recent events in the Middle East have weighed on stocks, and simultaneously sent the price of oil sharply higher.



YTD, the Dow is now off -2.88%; the S&P is off -2.53%; the Nasdaq is down -4.00%, the small-cap Russell 2000 is still up 0.29%; and the mid-cap S&P 400 is up 1.28%.



Crude oil, since the start of the U.S./Israel campaign against Iran, is up roughly 43%. And YTD, it’s up more than 68%.



Stocks were already off their highs prior to the Middle East conflict due to concerns over AI.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which led the indexes last year with a 20.4% gain, and the S&P 500, which was up 16.4%, had lagged this year on concerns over AI Capital Expenditures.



Stocks like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others have seen sharp drops this year. And the headlines pointed to increased CapEx as the culprit, with people wondering if those investments will ever pay off.



Ironically, many of those very same companies continue to show double-digit top and bottom line growth, and cite increasing AI demand for driving their buildout. So, there’s a bit of cognitive dissonance there.



Nevertheless, the two headwinds the markets have faced this year are AI concerns and the Middle East.



But I see both of those as having short-term impacts on the market.



As for the Middle East conflict -- it’s important to know that geopolitical events and conflicts usually only have a short-term impact on the market. In fact, over the last 40 years of geopolitical shocks, markets usually bounce back quite fast. And historically, they are typically higher 12 months later. Same goes for 6 months. Even the 3-month outlook leans positive.



So, it’s important to keep your eyes on the big picture.



As for AI -- the idea that the AI boom is over, and that companies investing heavily in AI will never see a return, couldn’t be further from the truth, in my opinion.



First, it’s important to keep in mind that we are still in the relatively early stages of the transformational AI boom.



Remember, ChatGPT was only released in November of 2022. And that sparked the AI boom.



And I believe it has years more to go.



To be sure, it will enter different phases along the way. Companies like NVIDIA, for example, are selling AI infrastructure (chips, servers, AI training systems, and more). Those are the ones seeing the biggest benefit right now.



Others have to buy these products to build their AI models and tools. Those are the ones seeing the most cost.



Then those tools are sold to others to build their products, or used internally to build their own products.



Point is, we are in the infrastructure phase right now and it’s accelerating.



The tools and models phase is in the early innings.



And the application and productivity phase has really just begun. And that’s where the real broader economic payoff happens.



But the winners will multiply as the cycle moves thru its stages.



So, I would chalk up the recent volatility in AI names as nothing more than some long overdue profit taking after heady gains.



Last year’s stellar performance in the S&P, for example, marked the third year in a row of double-digit gains.



And I’m expecting this year to be the fourth.



In addition to the ongoing AI boom, there’s a myriad of other reasons to expect another year of big gains, including tamer inflation reports, the resiliency of the economy, surging productivity, and the expectation for lower interest rates, to name a few.



For those who wished they would have taken better advantage of last year’s rally, the good news is that this year could be even more spectacular.



And that’s exactly what I’m expecting.



History Repeats Itself



Last year saw the S&P 500 gain 16.4%. That was on top of 2024’s 23.3%, and 2023’s 24.2%.



The historic tech boom, led by AI, played a large part in sending stocks soaring.



It reminds me of the tech boom in 1995-1999 when the market surged by double-digits each year for 5 long, glorious years in a row, resulting in a 220% increase for the S&P, while plenty of individual stocks were up several hundred percent to several thousand percent.



And I believe we could possibly see the same thing again now. Maybe 5 years, or more, of boom times – for similar reasons, and some unique to the present day.



Tech Booms: Past And Present (Dot-Com To AI)



The tech boom back then saw everybody go nuts for technology stocks, driven by the internet and dot-com companies.



It was new and exciting. And the internet was forecast to change the way people shopped, did business, and interacted with each other.



The promise was real, as we now know.



Today’s technology boom is being driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).



And it’s forecast to be just as transformative as the personal computer, the internet and the mobile phone. And it’s expected to touch virtually every industry in some way shape or form, as well as impact ordinary lives.



The AI trade has worked so well for a reason -- because the AI boom is real, and is supported by real earnings, and real growth potential.



I know, there are some who think AI is in a bubble.



Don’t believe it.



The AI trade is alive and well. And will likely be one of the key drivers for stocks for years to come.



A recent comment underscoring the AI trade came from AMD CEO Lisa Su, who characterized the demand for AI as “insatiable,” and said her company alone could grow by 35% a year for the next 3-5 years because of that. In fact, she said the AI market is "faster than anything we've seen before.” And she predicted the AI data center market could grow to “$1 trillion” by 2030.



A resounding outlook for the scale of AI.



Here’s a few more, by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang:



“AI is the most powerful technology force of our time.”



“AI will revolutionize every industry, from healthcare to transportation.”



“We are at the beginning of a new computing era.”



Yes, AI stocks have moved a lot. Some are at high valuations. But again, we are still relatively early in the AI revolution.



The amount of investment in AI will dwarf that of the dot-com era. In fact, it already has. And the unprecedented spending and innovation is expected to last for years to come.



While it transforms the world as we know it, it also has the potential to transform one’s portfolio.



But there are plenty of other catalysts that make the market outlook even more exciting.



Continued . . .



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A Productivity Boom Is Underway Too



The previous week’s Productivity and Costs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showed nonfarm business productivity rising at a 2.8% annual rate in Q4’25, well above expectations for 1.9%. It also raised Q3’s rate up to 5.2% from the originally stated 4.9%, making it the strongest quarterly gain in 5 years.



What’s noteworthy is that productivity growth typically slows in the late stages of expansion as capacity tightens and incremental gains are harder to extract. But it accelerates at the beginning of a new growth phase when new technologies are adopted, and businesses unlock efficiencies that weren’t previously possible.



That’s why people are comparing it to the late 1990’s. Productivity jumped back then due to the technology gains from the internet boom.



And we could be seeing the same thing now thanks to the technology gains from the AI boom.



The pattern is clear, as productivity jumps, broader economic expansion follows. And the current above-trend productivity gains are another marker for potentially big growth ahead – for the economy and the market.



Inflation And Interest Rates



While inflation is still too high, it’s been more moderate than the Fed had been worrying about.



The last Consumer Price Index (CPI, retail inflation) report showed core inflation (ex-food & energy) at 2.5% y/y, down from 3.3% earlier last year.



And the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index (the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge), came in at 3.1%, a bit above last year’s 3.0%, but well off the highs of 5.4% just a few short years ago.



The easing of inflation, in part, gave the Fed the green light to cut interest rates 3 times last year. And they’ve maintained their outlook for another rate cut this year.



Even though the next cut will likely have to wait until June at the earliest (Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term ends in in May, and the new nominee, Kevin Warsh, is expected to push for cuts in the first month he’s at the helm), the market is forward looking.



And as interest rates continue to fall, you can be sure plenty of money tied up in money markets will find their way back into equities, further supporting stock prices.



The Earnings Outlook Is For Growth



Let’s also not forget that earnings are the main driver of stock prices.



Ironically, while everyone was fretting over tariffs last year, the earnings picture never wavered and continues to point to growth.



Q4’25 earnings season just put in another better-than-expected showing of 13.7% EPS growth.



Q1’26 is forecast at 11.3%.



Q2’26 is forecast at 14.6%.



Q3’26 is forecast at 11.6%.



And Q4’26 is forecast at 13.3%.



Wow!



And again, earnings are the key driver of stock prices.



Small-Caps Are Also On The Rise



The bull market, which is now in its fourth year, is broadening.



Tech is still a big driver. And will be for years to come. But other industries are breaking out as well. And categories.



That includes small-caps.



While small-caps lagged the S&P in the first half of the year last year, they outperformed in the second half. And small-caps, along with mid-caps, are leading the indexes in 2026, so far.



Last year’s rate cuts definitely helped. And will continue to do so.



While it’s true that all-sized borrowers should see relief with lower interest rates, since small-caps tend to have a larger proportion of debt than their larger counterparts, and often borrow at less favorable terms, the rate cuts should have a sizable impact on small-caps.



Additionally, the budget bill that passed last summer, which included additional tax provisions for corporate America, not the least of which is the 100% immediate expensing of capital expenditures, will also have a positive impact.



Especially since small-caps are typically in the earlier part of their growth cycle. Those tax provisions should allow them to spend/invest more money, accelerate their growth plans, and get the entire tax benefit in year one.



I think we’re on the cusp of a small-cap renaissance.



But note: that expensing, which should have a sizeable impact on smaller-cap companies, also benefits large-cap companies too – like Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon mentioned at the top, that have invested significant amounts in their AI and data center buildouts. And they too will get the immediate tax benefit of that, without having to wait 5, 7, 15, and in some cases 39 years.



And that too will help fuel the ongoing AI boom.



Do What Works



So, how do you fully take advantage of the market right now?



By implementing tried and true methods that work to find the best stocks.



For example, did you know that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy have beaten the market in 29 of the last 38 years (a 76% win ratio) with an average annual return of nearly 24% per year? That's more than 2 x the S&P, including 4 bear markets and 4 recessions. And consistently beating the market year after year can add up to a lot more than just two times the returns.



It also killed in 1995 with a 52.6% gain; 1996 with 40.9%; 1997 with 43.9%; 1998 with 19.5%; and 1999 with 45.9%. It was also up in 2000 by 14.3% while the S&P was down.



Did you also know that stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperform those in the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1? There's a reason why they say that half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to the group that it's in. Because it's true!



Those two things will give any investor a huge probability of success and put you well on your way to beating the market.



But you’re not there yet, as those two items alone will only narrow down a field of 10,000 stocks to the top 100 or so. Way too many to trade at once.



So, the next step is to get that list down to the best 5-10 stocks that you can buy.



Proven Profitable Strategies



Picking the best stocks is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable method to do it.



And by concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, you’ll have a better idea as to what your probability of success will be now and in the future.



Of course, this won't preclude you from ever having another losing trade. But if your stock picking strategy picks winners more often than losers, you can feel confident that your next trade will have a high probability of success.



Here are a few of my favorite strategies that have regularly crushed the market year after year.



New Highs: Studies have shown that stocks making new highs have a tendency of making even higher highs. And this strategy proves it. The alignment of positive price action and strong fundamentals creates all the necessary conditions to see these stocks soar to even greater heights. Over the last 26 years (2000 through 2025), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 39.6% vs. the S&P’s 8.1%, which is 4.9 x the market.



Small-Cap Growth: Small-caps have historically outperformed the market time and time again. Often these are newer companies in the early part of their growth cycle, which is when they grow the fastest. This strategy combines the aggressive growth of small-caps with our special blend of growth and valuation metrics for explosive returns. Over the last 26 years (2000 through 2025), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 42.4%, beating the market by 5.2 x the returns.



Filtered Zacks Rank 5: This strategy leverages the Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys, and adds two time-tested filters to narrow the list of stocks down to five high probability picks each week. Over the last 26 years (2000 through 2025), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 45.4%, which is 5.6 x the market.



The best part about these strategies (aside from the returns) is that all of the testing and hard work has already been done. There’s no guesswork involved. Just point and click and start getting into better stocks on your very next trade.



Where To Start



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Thanks and good trading,



Kevin



Zacks Executive VP Kevin Matras is responsible for all of our trading and investing services. He developed many of our most powerful market-beating strategies and directs the Zacks Method for Trading: Home Study Course.



¹ The individual strategies mentioned herein represent only a portion of the ones covered in the course.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.