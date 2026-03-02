Why I'm Not Worried About Novo Nordisk Stock

Key Points

Investors have been dumping shares of Novo Nordisk amid concerns it can't keep up with Eli Lilly.

Novo Nordisk is expecting sales to decline this year, potentially by double digits.

The stock's valuation looks incredibly low, trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of just 10.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock has been a trainwreck of late. In just the past 12 months, the Danish healthcare stock has lost around 60% of its value. Things have been going from bad to worse for the business.

Its guidance hasn't been looking good, and investors are now also concerned about its long-term prospects and ability to compete alongside rival Eli Lilly. While Novo Nordisk does have an approved GLP-1 weight loss pill on the market, the concern is that its advantage won't last long once Eli Lilly launches its own pill.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Despite all the negativity around Novo Nordisk, however, I'm not worried about the business and am still hanging onto the pharmaceutical stock. While seeing all the red may seem unnerving and worrisome, by no means does it mean the business is in trouble.

Why are investors so bearish on Novo Nordisk stock?

Novo Nordisk's guidance for the current year is worrisome due to rising competition, as it expects its adjusted sales to decline by at least 5% and it could be as bad as 13%. It projects a similar type of performance for its operating profit. These are concerning numbers that no growth investor wants to see from a stock, hence the sell-off in Novo Nordisk of late.

But this is also amid some challenging market conditions when Novo Nordisk is losing sales to pharmacies making compounded versions of its popular drugs. Last month, the healthcare company announced it was suing Hims & Hers Health for selling unauthorized versions of its drugs, which it says infringe on its patents. If Novo Nordisk is successful in curbing the sale of these compounded drugs, which would normally be permissible only while a shortage persists, then that alone could help strengthen its growth rate this year.

Novo Nordisk stock can still be an excellent buy over the long haul

Investing in a stock involves taking a long-term approach to a business. And it's when investors focus on too narrow a timeframe that they can end up making costly and risky decisions. Novo Nordisk may look like it's facing some daunting challenges today, but it's still a big player in the GLP-1 drug market. Even if you think Eli Lilly has the best products available, the market is estimated to be worth more than $150 billion by 2035; there's plenty of room for multiple companies to do well.

Plus, it may not all come down to weight loss. Tolerability is important to users, especially since they'll likely need to take the treatments for the long term. Novo Nordisk's products may still appeal to a significant slice of the market. While the business may not seem to be doing well right now, that doesn't mean it can't or won't be able to recover. And with the stock trading at an incredibly low price-to-earnings multiple of 10, it could be a steal of a deal for long-term investors right now.

Should you buy stock in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has positions in Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.