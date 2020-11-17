Why I’m Joining Eric Fry for His Technochasm Summit

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The minute I heard about Eric’s Technochasm Summit, I jumped at the chance to participate.

Source: InvestorPlace Media

I’ve been following Eric’s work for years — and I 100% believe in his research.

It might surprise some people, but understanding the power of new technology and exponential progress is how I gained an edge over Wall Street and amassed a personal fortune.

In fact, I owe all of my investing success to one college assignment … and a big piece of technology. It was like a proto-version of the Technochasm.

At Cal State Hayward, one of my professors tasked me with creating a model portfolio that would mimic the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

It was a dream assignment for a numbers guy like me … but I failed at it spectacularly.

The problem? My model kept beating the S&P 500.

This was back in the late 1970s, when everyone believed it was virtually impossible to beat the market without taking on excessive risk. Conventional wisdom was that you might get lucky for a while, but no one could consistently beat the market.

Thankfully, my professors gave me unprecedented access to Wells Fargo’s big, expensive, and powerful mainframe computers to continue to build my stock-selection models. (Remember, this was more than 40 years ago.)

Through hundreds of hours of research, and thanks to that mainframe computer, I discovered how an elite type of stock consistently outperformed the broad market, year in and year out. Through extensive analysis, I isolated the eight key qualities that these super-performing stocks shared … and developed a system for riding them.

The research I did back then serves as the foundation of what is now my advanced, high-tech method of computerized market analysis.

Like I said, it was like an early version of the Technochasm that is the focus of our upcoming summit — technology beating out the old ways of doing things.

Since then, for the past four decades, I’ve had a front-row seat to the acceleration and adaption of technology. I’ve seen how a small company can come out of nowhere and totally disrupt an entire industry, destroying every competitor in its wake.

And I’m still using technology to do so.

My proprietary computer programs are constantly scanning the market for companies with outstanding quarterly earnings growth… outstanding annual earnings growth … and a tendency to surprise Wall Street analysts with better-than-expected earnings growth.

In addition to qualities related to superior earnings growth, my computer programs screen for companies with increasing operating margins, increasing sales growth, high returns on equity, and strong cash flow.

Corporate America is not Lake Wobegon, where all the kids are above average. The brutal truth is that some companies are much, much better than others. They have better management, better products, bigger profit margins, stronger sales, stronger balance sheets, etc.

My system analyzes over 4,000 stocks, grades them according to the individual qualities listed above, and also combines the individual metrics to create an overall composite grade for any stock. These grades are just like the ones in school. When I see a business with the highest growth and business quality ratings, the stock gets an “A.” A stock with miserable ratings gets an “F.” The result of all this work? My readers — and now some of Eric’s readers as well — get to buy the world’s fastest-growing companies — and hold them through their most successful years of expansion.

Once I discovered this market-beating formula, I devoted extensive time and resources to testing, refining, and validating these findings. In 1980, I launched my own independent investment newsletter for individual investors. My goal was simple: to uncover Wall Street’s inconsistencies and help individual investors beat the market with less risk in the market’s best growth stocks.

My track record has consistently beat the S&P 500. It beat the market by more than 3-to-1 early in its iteration, and more recently it has performed even better — posting 1,198% gains vs. 176% for the S&P 500 since 2003.

That’s a record of beating the market by 6-to-1.

Today, I help tens of thousands of investors achieve their financial dreams. Plus, I manage more than $1 billion in private and institutional accounts through my fund management company.

Eric’s stock selection and trading system differs from my own — and Eric will tell you more about it in a couple of days. But for now, I want to say that our two systems are complementary … and both produce dozens of triple- and quadruple-digit winners for our readers.

On Thursday, I’ll show you a little more about my system … and some of my biggest tech winners.

And after that, Eric will reveal a little bit of his own stock picking and trading system.

So stay tuned.

Meanwhile, make sure The Technochasm Summit is marked down on your calendar. Eric and I will take to the “airwaves” on Thursday, November 19, at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Eric and I are getting ready for it now … getting our thoughts together and working on some new stock picks.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

N/A

Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation.

The post Why I’m Joining Eric Fry for His Technochasm Summit appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.