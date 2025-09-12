Why I'm Expecting Stocks To Soar Over the Next 3 Months

What a year, so far. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are all sitting near all-time highs. The small-cap Russell 2000 is sitting at YTD highs, and it looks like they have finally begun their long-awaited upside breakout.



What a difference a handful of months can make.



Stocks sank earlier in the year on tariff concerns, before bottoming in early April.



Since then, the major indexes have all surged by double-digits from their 4/7 lows, with the Dow up by 25.9%, the S&P up by 36.2%, the Nasdaq up by 49.1%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 up by 39.7%.



The market went from panic to fear-of-missing-out. And rightly so. But in spite of the eye-popping gains over the last several months, most of the major indexes are only up single-digits for the year. And the S&P and Nasdaq are only up 12% and 14% respectively.



But the outlook is for much, much more.



And for those who missed the recent rally, or wished they would have taken better advantage of it, the good news is the next leg up could be even more spectacular.



And that’s exactly what I’m expecting.



History Repeats Itself



Last year saw the S&P 500 soar by 23.3%.



That was the second year in a row of 20%+ gains. (2023 was up 24.2%.)



That’s a feat rarely seen in the past.



In fact, it was the first time it was up 20% or more for two years in a row since 1995-1996. (Prior to that, you’d have to go all the way back to 1954-55.)



In 1995 the S&P was up 34.1%. That was the beginning of the dot-com (technology) boom.



In 1996 it was up 20.3%.



So, what happened in 1997? It was up another 31.0%.



1998? Up another 26.7%.



And in 1999, it was up 19.5%.



A spectacular rally that lasted 5 long, glorious years.



Yes, the dot-com bubble arrived in 2000. But not before people got rich over the preceding 5 years with a 220% increase in the S&P, while plenty of individual stocks were up several hundred percent to several thousand percent.



And I believe we could possibly see the same thing again now. Maybe 5 years or more of boom times – for similar reasons, and some unique to the present day.



Tech Booms: Past And Present (AI Tech Boom Is Alive And Well)



The tech boom back then saw everybody go nuts for technology stocks, driven by the internet and dot-com companies.



It was new and exciting. And the internet was forecast to change the way people shopped, did business, and interacted with each other.



The promise was real, as we now know.



So, what’s the parallel?



In part, it’s another tech boom.



But this modern technology boom is being driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).



And it’s forecast to be just as transformative as the personal computer, the internet and the mobile phone. And it’s expected to touch virtually every industry in some way shape or form, as well as impact ordinary lives.



The AI trade has worked so well for a reason -- because the AI boom is real, and is supported by real earnings, and real growth potential.



But there are plenty of other catalysts that make the market outlook even more exciting.



Inflation And Interest Rates



While inflation has ticked up in the last couple of months, it’s been more moderate than the Fed had been worrying about.



Last week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI, retail inflation) showed core inflation (ex-food & energy) at 3.1% y/y, in line with last month and down from 3.3% a few months back.



And the Producer Price Index (PPI, wholesale inflation) just eased to 2.8% y/y, down from last month’s 3.7%.



While everyone agrees that inflation is still too high, the Fed has finally acknowledged that the labor market faces increased risks vs. inflation.



Last week’s weaker-than-expected employment report underscored that sentiment, as did last week’s sharp reduction in job gains for the previous year.



As for inflation, the Fed has said that the "base case" remains that the recent price increases will be a "one-time" shift due to tariffs, rather than ongoing increases.



Given the above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said interest rate cuts at next week’s meeting might be warranted.



In fact, the odds are now at nearly 100% they cut.



Some are speculating they could cut as much as 50 basis points next week, much like they did last September when they cut by 50 basis points, and then followed it up with two more 25 bps cuts in subsequent meetings.



Either way, the market is a forward-looking mechanism. And with it looking like interest rate cuts are coming, the market does not seem to be wasting any time in acting on that.



Plus, when interest rates do begin to fall again, you can be sure plenty of money tied up in money markets will find their way back into equities, further supporting stock prices.



The Earnings Outlook Is For Growth



Let’s also not forget that earnings are the main driver of stock prices.



Ironically, while everyone was fretting over tariffs, the earnings picture never wavered and continues to point to growth.



Q2’25 earnings season, for example, showed S&P earnings up 12.5%.



Q3 earnings are forecast at 5.1%.



Q4 is forecast at 6.9%.



Q1’26 is forecast at 9.2%.



And Q2 is forecast at 10.3%.



While tariff fears and even recession fears shook the market previously, none of that is showing up in the aggregate earnings estimates.



And again, earnings are the key driver of stock prices.



Small-Caps Are Also On The Rise



The bull market rally, which is in its third year, is broadening.



Tech is still a big driver. And will be for years to come. But other industries are breaking out as well. And categories.



That includes small-caps.



Adding fuel to the small-cap rally will definitely be the aforementioned and expected interest rate cuts.



While it’s true that all-sized borrowers should see relief with lower interest rates, since small-caps tend to have a larger proportion of debt than their larger counterparts, and often borrow at less favorable terms, the resumption of interest rate cuts should have a sizable impact on small-caps.



Additionally, the recently passed budget bill, which included additional tax provisions for corporate America, not the least of which is the 100% immediate expensing of capital expenditures, will also have a positive impact.



Especially since small-caps are typically in their growth cycle. Those tax provisions should allow them to spend/invest more money, accelerate their growth plans, and get the entire tax benefit in year one.



In addition to the AI boom, I think we’re on the cusp of a small-cap renaissance as well.



Do What Works



So, how do you fully take advantage of the market right now?



By implementing tried and true methods that work to find the best stocks.



For example, did you know that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy have beaten the market in 29 of the last 37 years (a 78% win ratio) with an average annual return of more than 24% per year? That's more than 2 x the S&P, including 4 bear markets and 4 recessions. And consistently beating the market year after year can add up to a lot more than just two times the returns.



It also killed in 1995 with a 52.6% gain; 1996 with 40.9%; 1997 with 43.9%; 1998 with 19.5%; and 1999 with 45.9%. It was also up in 2000 by 14.3% while the S&P was down.



Did you also know that stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperform those in the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1? There's a reason why they say that half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to the group that it's in. Because it's true!



Those two things will give any investor a huge probability of success and put you well on your way to beating the market.



But you’re not there yet, as those two items alone will only narrow down a field of 10,000 stocks to the top 100 or so. Way too many to trade at once.



So, the next step is to get that list down to the best 5-10 stocks that you can buy.



Proven Profitable Strategies



Picking the best stocks is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable method to do it.



And by concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, you’ll have a better idea as to what your probability of success will be now and in the future.



Of course, this won't preclude you from ever having another losing trade. But if your stock picking strategy picks winners more often than losers, you can feel confident that your next trade will have a high probability of success.



Here are a few of my favorite strategies that have regularly crushed the market year after year.



New Highs: Studies have shown that stocks making new highs have a tendency of making even higher highs. And this strategy proves it. The alignment of positive price action and strong fundamentals creates all the necessary conditions to see these stocks soar to even greater heights. Over the last 25 years (2000 through 2024), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 37.6% vs. the S&P’s 7.7%, which is 4.9 x the market.



Small-Cap Growth: Small-caps have historically outperformed the market time and time again. Often these are newer companies in the early part of their growth cycle, which is when they grow the fastest. This strategy combines the aggressive growth of small-caps with our special blend of growth and valuation metrics for explosive returns. Over the last 25 years (2000 through 2024), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 44.3%, beating the market by 5.8 x the returns.



Filtered Zacks Rank 5: This strategy leverages the Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys, and adds two time-tested filters to narrow the list of stocks down to five high probability picks each week. Over the last 25 years (2000 through 2024), using a 1-week rebalance, the average annual return has been 48.4%, which is 6.3 x the market.



The best part about these strategies (aside from the returns) is that all of the testing and hard work has already been done. There’s no guesswork involved. Just point and click and start getting into better stocks on your very next trade.



