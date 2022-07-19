Markets
Why I'm Considering Selling Latch Stock

Connor Allen The Motley Fool
Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) is down 90%, and the risks are as prevalent as ever. Current cash burn, high interest rates, and trouble reaching scale could send this company into filing for bankruptcy. Check out the video below to learn more about my thesis for the smart-building technology company.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of July 18, 2022. The video was published on July 18, 2022.

Connor Allen has positions in Latch, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Latch, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

