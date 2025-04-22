Why I'm Buying These Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

I recently bought even more shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR). I've purchased shares of the leading industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) several times over the past year. A big draw is their high-yielding dividends, as both currently offer payouts above 4%.

However, those attractive dividends aren't the only reason I'm buying these REITs like there's no tomorrow. Here are a few more reasons I continue adding to my positions in these top dividend stocks.

Multiple growth drivers

Shares of Prologis have tumbled more than 20% from their 52-week high. That slump has driven the leading industrial REIT's dividend yield up to 4%. That's much higher than the average dividend stock, given the S&P 500's sub-1.5% dividend yield.

Prologis doesn't just offer a high dividend yield. The global industrial REIT has been growing its payout at a high rate over the years. It has delivered 13% compound annual dividend growth over the past five years, which is much faster than the S&P 500 and other REITs, at 5% and 6%, respectively.

The company is in a strong position to continue growing its dividend at an above-average pace in the future. While there's a lot of uncertainty these days because of the potential impact of tariffs on the global economy and trade, the long-term outlook for industrial real estate is strong. "Over the long term, limited new supply and high construction costs support continued rent growth," stated co-founder and CEO Hamid Moghadam in the REIT's recent first-quarter earnings report.

Further, despite the near-term uncertainty, Prologis is delivering strong results. Its core funds from operations rose more than 9% in the first quarter. The REIT also signed 58 million square feet of new leases in the period, broke ground on new build-to-suit projects for its strategic customers, and expanded its power capacity to support growing demand for data centers. It's using some of its vast land position to selectively develop these facilities. Add in its fortress-like balance sheet, and Prologis is in an excellent position to navigate the current market uncertainty while capitalizing on future growth opportunities as they emerge.

Significant built-in growth

Rexford Industrial Realty stock has plunged more than 35% from its 52-week high. That slump has catapulted its dividend yield up to more than 5%. Like Prologis, Rexford Industrial Realty has been a terrific dividend growth stock. The Southern California-focused industrial REIT has grown its dividend at a 16% compound annual rate over the past five years.

The REIT's stock has tumbled because of some near-term headwinds facing the Southern California industrial market from tariffs and weakening demand. While those headwinds have weighed on occupancy and slowed rent growth, Rexford expects demand to pick up in the future.

In the meantime, the company has lots of embedded growth ahead, even if the market doesn't recover. Its existing leases feature annual rental rate increases, which should add an incremental $105 million to its annualized net operating income (NOI) over the next three years. Meanwhile, the company estimates it will add another $60 million in incremental NOI to its annual total as legacy leases expire and it signs new ones at the current market rate, which is much higher than the existing rent. Finally, the company's current slate of repositioning and redevelopment projects will add another $70 million to its annual NOI total over the next three years. With its current annualized NOI at $689 million, Rexford projects to grow its income by 34% over the next three years. There's upside to that forecast from a reacceleration in market rent growth as market conditions improve and the potential for future accretive acquisitions.

Cashing in on the speed bump

Shares of Prologis and Rexford Industrial Realty have sold off because of slowing demand for industrial real estate. That slump has driven up their dividend yields to more than 4%, which is an enticing level for such elite dividend growth stocks. With much stronger long-term growth outlooks, I can't stop buying these REITs as their shares fall. Their combination of income and visible growth drivers positions them to produce strong total returns over the long haul.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Prologis and Rexford Industrial Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $90 calls on Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.