Why I'm Buying Olo, the Shopify of Restaurants

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has had a massive return for investors, running up 4,000% since its initial public offering in 2015. And it's not too late to buy Shopify -- I feel like it's got another 10-bagger in it, at least. Shopify, like Amazon, is an amazing stock because it's using technology to revolutionize how we shop. And retailing is a massive, $25 trillion worldwide market. Unlike Amazon, Shopify is not a consumer-facing business. It works on the back end, as a B2B (business-to-business) software company. Shopify is low-profile, so its retailing clients can shine.

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is doing something similar in the $3-trillion worldwide restaurant industry. Using its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, restaurants can expand their online footprints. And unlike DoorDash and similar companies that are using the internet to transform food delivery, Olo is not a consumer-facing business. It too works on the back end, as a software platform that allows restaurants to keep all their software applications organized. This makes restaurants happy, as they can create and foster digital relationships with their customers.

Growth has been robust. Customers include Five Guys, Chili's, Applebee's, Shake Shack, Cheesecake Factory, Wingstop, Jimmy John's, Cracker Barrel, Showmar's, Qdoba, Denny's, IHOP, Subway, and 400 other restaurant brands on the platform. Bloomin' Brands, home of Outback Steakhouse, recently tore out its in-house software and decided to start subscribing to Olo's solution.

Olo processed $14.6 billion worth of food sales last year. Its systems handle 1.8 million food orders every day. And the company's financials are fantastic: Quarterly revenue growth of 124%, half a billion in cash, no debt. Its net dollar retention rate is 120%. That means the company is not only retaining 100% of its customer base, but it's also adding revenue streams from its existing customers. And it has a gross margin of 83%.

SaaS stocks are the best!

Olo is a pure SaaS play, arguably the strongest of all business models. What's beautiful about SaaS stocks is that revenue is not based on one-time events (i.e. sales to new customers). Instead, each sale represents future sales as well. All that subscriber revenue continues to roll in, month after month, year after year.

Other business sectors don't have a "net dollar retention rate." It's a metric that was invented for SaaS companies. Anything over 100% is good. What it means, basically, is that somebody at a company was using the software, and now more people at the company are using the software. Or the subscriber is now paying for additional modules from the SaaS provider. Olo has three modules: Ordering (for food orders), Dispatch (for food delivery), and Rails (to integrate third-party software on one easy interface).

SaaS investments are some of my favorites, and Olo is right there in the middle of the pack, with its triple-digit percentage revenue growth, its asset-light business with a lot of cash and no debt, and its high net dollar retention rate. But what makes Olo a particularly strong investment, in my opinion, is the restaurant industry's massive total addressable market (TAM).

Wall Street often gives retailers and restaurant stocks small multiples, because those industries have razor-thin margins. What Wall Street often misses is the vast market opportunity in those sectors. That's why Walmart and Amazon killed the market for years and years -- the stocks can get far bigger than you imagine because that trillion number is unfathomably large.

Olo, like Shopify, is in the best of both worlds. Olo is focused on the restaurant industry, which (like the retailing industry) is a vast opportunity with a huge TAM. Meanwhile, Olo, like the rest of the SaaS industry, has incredible gross margins and will have huge profit margins one day. (Shopify is now clocking in at 46%).

That brings me to the most impressive number: $4.2 billion. That's Olo's market cap right now, barely above small-cap range. It's very early in this story. And the company has to execute well. But there's certainly an opportunity here for a massive return for early investors. I'm hoping for a 30-bagger or a 60-bagger or a 90-bagger. And if that seems unlikely to you, contemplate the "trillion" number some more. I expect this company to follow in Shopify's footsteps -- Olo is in the technological sweet spot in an industry with an unfathomably large TAM.

Will Olo execute?

Noah Glass is the founder of Olo. If you don't know the name, he was one of the co-founders of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). Many years ago, Business Insider did an interview with Glass, calling him "Twitter's forgotten founder." It's an interesting story, filled with backstabbing rivals and sneaky subterfuge.

Jack Dorsey had the original idea for Twitter. But Glass was instrumental in the early days, even naming the website. He was the employee at Odeo who was actually in charge of the Twitter project. And then Glass was fired, and Twitter went on to be worth many billions. Glass said:

I'm sure you get this impression from the story and I've never really said this before -- I did feel betrayed. I felt betrayed by my friends, by my company, by these people around me I trusted and that I had worked hard to create something with.

Afterwards, I was a little shell-shocked. I was like, "Wait ... what's the value in building these relationships if this is the result?"

So I spent a lot of time by myself. And working on things alone.

Imagine Glass in a coffee shop, unhappy, feeling betrayed, wondering what he should do with his life. Then he had this thought that it would be nice if there was software so he could order his coffee ahead of time and it would be waiting for him. And Olo was born.

So this is a beautiful second chance for Glass to prove himself. And while Twitter is a marvelous idea, Olo may well turn out to be a superior money-maker for investors. I'm very bullish.

