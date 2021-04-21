Why I'm Buying Netflix (NFLX) on the Dip

When Netflix (NFLX) released their Q1 report after the close yesterday, it shocked a lot of people. We have become accustomed to NFLX earnings following a pattern. They have missed bottom line expectations in each of the last four quarters, but have also reported impressive numbers of new subscribers, resulting in a positive outlook. Sometimes that has resulted in an initial drop in the stock, as it did when Q3 results were released in October, sometimes in a pop, as happened in January in response to Q4 numbers. The result has been a bumpy ride, but a strong move up overall on the 1-year chart:

Yesterday’s report, however, turned all that on its head. Earnings per Share (EPS) beat expectations impressively, coming in at $3.75 versus the expected $2.97, with revenue of $7.16 billion also higher than the consensus estimate, if by a smaller margin than earnings. Where the issue arose was in the new subscriber numbers. They reported net global subscriber additions of 3.98 million, way short of the forecast 6.2 million.

That caused the stock to do this yesterday afternoon and this morning:

That is a perfectly understandable reaction. New subscriber numbers have been the thing that supported NFLX over the last year, even as they consistently fell short in terms of actual profit. Growth has been the driver, so disappointing growth produced a negative reaction. The thing is, though, that disappointing number is both easily explained and easily remedied, there are positives on the horizon, and NFLX isn’t priced with triple digit multiples like some growth stocks in this market.

In short, this dip is a buying opportunity. I should say at this point, in the interests of full disclosure, that it is an opportunity that I am taking advantage of, and I will be long NFLX by the time you read this.

It really should come as no surprise that, in this quarter more than any other, net new subscribers were down. Subscriptions were pulled forward massively in the first half of last year as people began to accept that going out was on hold for a while. That in itself would have resulted in a drop, but there was something else too, also Covid-related. New shows coming online now would normally be those made in the early part of last year, a time when shows weren’t being made.

Neither of those things will last forever. It is true that a large percentage of U.S. households already have a Netflix subscription but, contrary to what many American sports announcers seem to believe, the world doesn’t end at U.S. borders. There is enough opportunity for growth outside America to keep the stock moving up for some time as new content begins to stream.

At times like this, it is worth remembering NFLX’s history. They started in 1997 as a DVD sales and rental company that shook up that market by using mail rather than physical locations. As that became threatened, they saw the future and got in front of it, offering streaming services as early as 2007, before most people knew what streaming was. Then, as early as 2012, they started to produce their own films and television shows. By 2016, they were operating in close to 200 countries.

In short, they are a company that has shown a truly remarkable ability to not just adapt to change and competition, but actually thrives on it. Yes, there is a massive amount of competition now, but for most people, things like Paramount Plus, Peacock, and even Apple TV and Disney Plus are things that they get in addition to, not instead of, Netflix.

Fundamentally and in a broader sense, stocks may wobble occasionally as traders and investors get nervous at new highs, but until the Fed stops handing out investable cash and making equities look like the best place for that cash by forcing interest rates down, the moves down will remain temporary. We are in one of those “wobbly” places right now and traders are looking for reasons to sell, which probably exacerbated the negative reaction to Netflix’s earnings. However, as sentiment improves again, as it will, growth will be back in vogue, and so will NFLX, making this dip a buying opportunity.

