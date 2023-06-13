Why I'm Buying Ethereum In June

June 2023 looks like a good time to pick up great cryptocurrencies on the cheap. In particular, I'm tempted to buy some Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) tokens these days -- despite the regulatory headwinds facing the crypto industry.

The crypto market's weather report

In early 2023, cryptocurrencies started to recover from the inflation-based trauma of 2022. The rebound ran out of steam in the spring and then turned into a drooping trend in June.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is cracking down on the digital asset sector, broadly arguing that most cryptocurrencies should be treated like stocks, not like currencies. Therefore, most crypto exchanges have allegedly made money by improper trading of unregistered securities.

I'm no lawyer, but I'm not convinced that all cryptocurrencies should be subject to the same trading rules and limitations as stocks and bonds. In particular, applying that rule book to a blockchain network designed to work as a secure information channel that manages computing fees and (often very small) payments makes no sense. That's what Ethereum does, aiming to serve as the digital lifeblood of next-generation technology systems.

Why Ethereum?

So, what's really got my interest piqued about Ethereum right now?

Let's venture down the crypto rabbit hole for a moment. You see, unlike Bitcoin, which essentially serves as a value storage system akin to digital gold, Ethereum is more like a digital oil that keeps a larger system running. It's not just a store of value, but also a tool for powering various operations on its network, from smart contracts to decentralized applications. In essence, Ethereum is a multi-tool utility with an assortment of uses that go beyond simple transactions.

The Ethereum platform allows for the development of all sorts of ingenious applications. Think of it as the digital equivalent of fertile soil from which a range of innovative "crypto-plants" can grow. The developer community around Ethereum is robust and prolific, making it the virtual Silicon Valley of the blockchain universe.

And as the world moves closer to the widespread use of decentralized finance applications, Web3 platforms, and blockchain-based industrial automation, the market-leading smart contracts system is poised for explosive growth. Ethereum's long-term value also benefits from the underlying blockchain network's ongoing development, recently moving from a costly proof-of-work architecture to a swift and svelte proof-of-stake alternative. Future changes will increase Ethereum's processing speed and lower transaction costs even further, cementing its leading position in the decentralized finance and computing markets.

Why Ethereum stands out as a long-term winner

Now, I get it. The crypto space can be as confusing as a Rubik's cube in the dark, and Ethereum might seem like just another name in a laundry list of strange cryptos with exotic names.

But here's the kicker: The looming regulatory issues could actually play out in Ethereum's favor. After all, Ethereum's use as a development platform puts it in a different category from "simple" cryptocurrencies. In my view, it's more akin to a digital commodity, which might make it a more palatable prospect for regulators -- while perhaps placing legal roadblocks in front of many so-called Ethereum killers.

In summary, my wallet and I plan to cast our vote of confidence in Ethereum this month.

Its unique utility, extensive developer community, and promising upgrade to a more efficient system make it a standout in the current, uncertain crypto landscape. Although it's critical to remember the inherent risks of cryptocurrency investments and the ever-present volatility of the market, the prospective growth and the potential benefits of Ethereum's role in the future of technology cannot be ignored.

So, as another blast of crypto winter chills the market this June, I'm rolling up my sleeves and scooping up some Ethereum on the cheap. Remember, every investment decision is personal, and it's crucial to do your own research. As for me, Ethereum has long held a spot in my diversified investment portfolio, and I don't mind increasing my exposure to this robust crypto giant.

Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.