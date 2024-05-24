Why Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Illinois Tool Works in Focus

Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is an Industrial Products stock that has seen a price change of -7.82% so far this year. The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries is paying out a dividend of $1.4 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.32% compared to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry's yield of 0.46% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $5.60 is up 3.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.04%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Illinois Tool Works's current payout ratio is 57%. This means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

ITW is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $10.24 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.70% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ITW is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

