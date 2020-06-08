Why II-VI Shares Rose 38% Last Month

What happened

Shares of industrial lasers specialist II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) gained 38.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The surge hinged on a single-day gain of 25%, which in turn was based on a fantastic third-quarter earnings report.

So what

II-VI's first-quarter sales nearly doubled year over year from $343 million to $627 million, while adjusted earnings fell 24% to $0.47 per share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.14 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $575 million.

The company also reported record bookings and backlogs of unfilled orders, which allowed management to post fourth-quarter guidance well ahead of the consensus analyst outlook at the time.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The merger with Finisar, which was completed in September 2019, explained II-VI's huge revenue jump and lower earnings. The company exceeded its own and Wall Street's expectations thanks to strong execution during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've been told by one large OEM that U.S. [network] traffic increased in the first week of the nationwide shelter-in-place orders by more than the increase for the entire prior year," CEO Chuck Mattera said in the first-quarter earnings call. "I firmly believe that the beginning of a large and multiyear opportunity for II-VI is unfolding."

The completion of the Finisar merger couldn't have come at a better time. II-VI's stock has gained 55% over the last 52 weeks, but it still looks affordable at 17 times forward earnings estimates.

10 stocks we like better than II-VI

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and II-VI wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends II-VI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.